Major delays reported on A1 following three-vehicle crash

Major delays have been reported on the A1 on Monday morning (July 24) following a crash involving three vehicles.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST

The crash took place around 8am on the A1 southbound between Stamford and Stretton.

An update from National Highways as 8:41am stated: “There's now a 45 minute delay on the #A1 southbound in #Lincolshire between Stretton and Stamford as a result of a collision involving 3 vehicles.

Police are en-route to scene.

Delays have been reported on the A1.
“Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning.”

More as we have it.

