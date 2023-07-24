The crash took place around 8am on the A1 southbound between Stamford and Stretton.

An update from National Highways as 8:41am stated: “There's now a 45 minute delay on the #A1 southbound in #Lincolshire between Stretton and Stamford as a result of a collision involving 3 vehicles.

“Police are en-route to scene.

Delays have been reported on the A1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning.”