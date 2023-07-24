Major delays reported on A1 following three-vehicle crash
Major delays have been reported on the A1 on Monday morning (July 24) following a crash involving three vehicles.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
The crash took place around 8am on the A1 southbound between Stamford and Stretton.
An update from National Highways as 8:41am stated: “There's now a 45 minute delay on the #A1 southbound in #Lincolshire between Stretton and Stamford as a result of a collision involving 3 vehicles.
“Police are en-route to scene.
“Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning.”
More as we have it.