There are major delays on railway services between Peterborough and London this evening.
A number of services have either been cancelled or delayed due to a signalling system fault around the Potters Bar area.
Trains travelling between Stevenage and Finsbury Park will be subject to delays and late notice alterations. A reduced service will operate between these stations.
Although lines have now reopened disruption is expected until at least 8pm.
