By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 5:24 pm
Peterborough Railway Station - delays are expected on the lines until at least 8pm today
There are major delays on railway services between Peterborough and London this evening.

A number of services have either been cancelled or delayed due to a signalling system fault around the Potters Bar area.

Trains travelling between Stevenage and Finsbury Park will be subject to delays and late notice alterations. A reduced service will operate between these stations.

Although lines have now reopened disruption is expected until at least 8pm.

