Lorry set to be cleared two days after overturning on road near Peterborough

The overturned lorry in Back Lane, Deeping St James. Photo: Andy Stephens.

At just before 1pm on Monday (January 24), a large articulated lorry overturned on Back Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and administered oxygen to the driver but he only sustained minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The lorry was unable to be removed though due to the fact it was fully loaded. Police have said that they have to recover it today.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to reports of an overturned articulated lorry blocking the road at Back Lane in Deeping St James at 12.56pm on Monday January 24.

“No other vehicles were involved. Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended and provided support with treatment for minor injuries and clearing up a diesel spillage.

“Due to the weight of the fully-loaded vehicle hampering recovery efforts, the lorry remained in place overnight Monday and Tuesday, and is expected to be cleared today.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a road traffic incident on Back Lane in Deeping St James at 13.01pm on January 24.