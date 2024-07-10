Long delays on A1(M) at Peterborough after collision on southbound carriageway
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists advised to avoid area
There are long delays on the A1(M) at Peterborough following a collision.
Three lanes of the road have been closed on the southbound carriageway near the junction with the Fletton Parkway.
No further information is available about the incident, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.