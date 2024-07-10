Long delays on A1(M) at Peterborough after collision on southbound carriageway

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:21 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Motorists advised to avoid area

There are long delays on the A1(M) at Peterborough following a collision.

Three lanes of the road have been closed on the southbound carriageway near the junction with the Fletton Parkway.

No further information is available about the incident, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

