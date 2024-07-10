Long delays on A1(M) at Peterborough after collision on southbound carriageway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists advised to avoid area

There are long delays on the A1(M) at Peterborough following a collision.

Three lanes of the road have been closed on the southbound carriageway near the junction with the Fletton Parkway.

