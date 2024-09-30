Long delays on A1 in Cambridgeshire after lorry crash

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
One lane to remain closed overnight.

There are long delays on the A1 at Alconbury after a lorry left the road.

A lane will remain closed on the northbound carriageway following the collision, which happened earlier this morning.

Earlier this morning, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Two lanes (of 3) are closed on the A1 northbound between the A141 Brampton Hut and the A1M/B1043 junction at Alconbury due to a collision involving a lorry that has left the carriageway.

"Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and traffic officers are at the scene.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

