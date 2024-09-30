Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One lane to remain closed overnight.

There are long delays on the A1 at Alconbury after a lorry left the road.

A lane will remain closed on the northbound carriageway following the collision, which happened earlier this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this morning, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Two lanes (of 3) are closed on the A1 northbound between the A141 Brampton Hut and the A1M/B1043 junction at Alconbury due to a collision involving a lorry that has left the carriageway.

"Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and traffic officers are at the scene.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.