Long delays on A1 in Cambridgeshire after lorry crash
There are long delays on the A1 at Alconbury after a lorry left the road.
A lane will remain closed on the northbound carriageway following the collision, which happened earlier this morning.
Earlier this morning, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Two lanes (of 3) are closed on the A1 northbound between the A141 Brampton Hut and the A1M/B1043 junction at Alconbury due to a collision involving a lorry that has left the carriageway.
"Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and traffic officers are at the scene.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.