Long delays on A1 at Peterborough following collision
There were long delays on the A1 on the northbound carriageway near the A47 junction following a collision.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:21 pm
Police urged motorists to take extra care when approaching the area, or to find an alternative route if possible.
After the crash happened, there were reports of queues of up to three miles.
However, now police have said the accident has been removed, and queues are starting to ease.