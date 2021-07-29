Long delays on A1 at Peterborough following collision

There were long delays on the A1 on the northbound carriageway near the A47 junction following a collision.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:21 pm
There are long delays in the area

Police urged motorists to take extra care when approaching the area, or to find an alternative route if possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

After the crash happened, there were reports of queues of up to three miles.

However, now police have said the accident has been removed, and queues are starting to ease.

PeterboroughA47Police