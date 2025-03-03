Lengthy Thorpe Wood roadworks begin in Peterborough with diversion route in place

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer

Construction has begun on a major set of roadworks in Peterborough that will cause traffic disruption for motorists.

The work on Thorpe Wood is part of a Peterborough City Council sustainable travel scheme which aims to make it easier for people to walk and cycle in the area.

It will see widened footways and a cycle way built, allowing people on bikes to travel safely along Thorpe Wood in both directions.

There will also be two new crossings installed as well as a new bus shelter.

Main construction works began on Monday, March 3 and are due to end in the summer.

One way traffic flow has been introduced along Thorpe Wood in a southbound direction, with a diversion route via Longthorpe Parkway to the junction with the A47.

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for the environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is great news for Peterborough residents, Thorpe Wood is a key link to areas of employment and leisure and the project will be a significant improvement to those that use the route.

“The new infrastructure will also link in to the new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Nene Parkway and provide a seamless transition between Longthorpe and Thorpe Wood.

“It is wonderful that we have been able to secure external funding to deliver the works and demonstrates our ongoing determination to ensure people can navigate the city sustainably.”

The works are being carried out by Peterborough City Council’s highways partner, Milestone Infrastructure Limited.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has provided a grant of £2 million towards the project via Active Travel England’s Active Travel Funds.

The Thorpe Wood scheme is part of a wider £6.5 million investment from government body Active Travel England.

It aims to provide the funds to upgrade and build paths that will improve everyday journeys for people across the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough region.

The funding will help to provide safer walking routes, better access for wheelers and improved safety for cyclists.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The combined authority is helping to make journeys in Peterborough better, and that includes putting in infrastructure that will encourage more people to walk, cycle or wheel.

“I’m pleased work has started on improvements in what is already a popular area for active travel.”