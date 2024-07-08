Lane closures planned on A47 near Paston Parkway in Peterborough starting tonight
Motorists are being warned of a series of lane closures in Peterborough on the A47 – starting tonight.
The closures will be in place around the junctions with the Paston Parkway and Welland Road for grounds investigation and survey work.
The lane closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night from today (July 8) until July 27.
The roads will remain open throughout the road works scheme, but the lane closures are expected to cause delays, and motorists are advised to try and find alternative routes if possible.
Peterborough City Council have also confirmed that Newborough Road between Manor Drive Academy entrance and the A47 will also be closed for grounds investigation and survey works from July 8 to July 13, with works taking place between 8pm and 6am.