Lane closures planned on A47 near Paston Parkway in Peterborough starting tonight

Works will be taking place for much of this month, potentially causing delays for motorists in the area

Motorists are being warned of a series of lane closures in Peterborough on the A47 – starting tonight.

The closures will be in place around the junctions with the Paston Parkway and Welland Road for grounds investigation and survey work.

The lane closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night from today (July 8) until July 27.

Delays are expected

The roads will remain open throughout the road works scheme, but the lane closures are expected to cause delays, and motorists are advised to try and find alternative routes if possible.