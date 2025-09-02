Communities across Cambridgeshire no longer face being cut off from Peterborough after the Combined Authority stepped into restore bus services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of Monday (September 1), the number 31 bus service between Peterborough and Ramsey- run by Stagecoach- ceased after the operator pulled out after deciding the routes were not profitable enough.

The Combined Authority, spearheaded by Mayor Bristow, however, has decided to subsidise the running of the routes, especially those between Whittlesey and Ramsey.

This has seen a number of new services created:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow with one of the new 31 buses.

31 (Ramsey–Whittlesey): Taken on by Dews Coaches, with connections at Whittlesey for the 33 to Peterborough.

32 (March–Whittlesey): New Dews Coaches route, serving March, Ramsey, Coates and Turves – restoring links to villages without buses for several years. Connects with the 33 for onward travel to Peterborough.

X32 (March–Whittlesey Express): New express link from March to Whittlesey, with connections to Peterborough via the 33.

33 (Peterborough–Whittlesey): Continues with Stagecoach East and now only runs between Peterborough and Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bristow said: “We have managed to save services which connect March to Whittlesey and then onto Peterborough and the same from Ramsey to Whittlesey and Peterborough. The operator decided to hand those services back but we have stepped into subsidise these services as I am not prepared to let young people from March and Ramsey who are going to Peterborough for college or people going to work be cut off.

“Keep that access is so important for educational purposes and for work as well. Peterborough is a big city and Ramsey, Whittlesey and March are significant towns.

“The other thing is that a brand new service is going to serve the small village of Turves for the first time in decades.

"As far as I’m concerned, as long as we continue to get passengers on the buses, we are going to continue to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to a number of happy passengers on the launch day of the new services in Whittlesey, including one teacher at a special school in Peterborough who said that she was going to be forced to give up her job had the service not been restored.

She said: “I had been trying to find ways to not have to give up the job I love but it was going to prove impossible for me to get into work from Ramsey. I looked into car shares but I could not find anything leaving early enough in the morning to be able to get me there for when I need to be.

“This bus being saved has provided an absolute lifeline to me!”

To make journeys seamless and affordable, the new CPCA Connect ticket is valid across the 31, 32, X32 and 33.

Available until 31 October 2025, it costs just £5 for unlimited day travel - or only £2 for Tiger Pass holders - and can be purchased directly from drivers on the bus.