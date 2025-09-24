Hopes Yaxley junction at Broadway and London Road will be open by end of week after burst water main

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
There are hopes that a busy junction in Yaxley will be re-opened before the end of the week – after it was forced to be closed due to a burst water main.

The junction at Broadway and London Road has been closed this week while Anglian Water have been working to fix the broken main.

Water was seen flowing down the street on Tuesday morning as a result.

The closure has caused traffic problems for those living in Yaxley – and residents also had low water pressure.

Now, Anglian Water has said they have fixed the main, and are working to get the road open.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any disruption in Yaxley over the last few days.

"Our engineers have repaired a burst water main on Broadway, and all customers’ water supplies should be back to normal. We’re now working hard to make the road safe to walk and drive on again, which should be finished by the end of the week.

"In the meantime, we’ve had to close a section of Broadway by the London Road junction in order to keep everyone safe while we work. We know this is inconvenient, so we’d like to thank our customers in Yaxley for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”

The works at the junction

1. Burst water main at Yaxley

The works at the junction Photo: PT

The closure at the junction

2. Burst water main at Yaxley

The closure at the junction Photo: PT

Water flowing down the street

3. Burst water main at Yaxley

Water flowing down the street Photo: PT

The works have caused issues in Yaxley for residents

4. Burst water main at Yaxley

The works have caused issues in Yaxley for residents Photo: PT

