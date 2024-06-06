Ground investigation works take place ahead of efforts to repair three closed footbridges in Peterborough
Ground investigation works have been carried out at Cuckoos Hollow ahead of replacements bridges being installed to replace three closed footbridges.
Residents and councillors alike were left outraged in January when the council announced that the bridges between Werrington and Gunthorpe - adjacent to Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne - would be closed to the public from January 8 for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns.
Peterborough MP at the time Paul Bristow launched a petition to secure the reopening of the bridges and also criticised the council for the lack of consultation ahead of the closures.
The Cuckoos Hollow footpath between Fulbridge Road and Baron Court Park has been closed since Monday (June 3) but has now reopened.
The closure was so that surveys and ground investigation works could be carried out ahead of bridge replacements.
The replacement bridges are expected to be completed in the second half of the year.
A council spokesperson said: “We are actively progressing with plans to replace the bridges at Cuckoos Hollow with enhanced permanent structures and anticipate that construction will start in Summer/ Autumn 2024.
“In the meantime, we continue to consider options for temporary replacement structures although the cost of temporary repairs is likely to be prohibitive."