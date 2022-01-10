Greater Anglia services around Peterborough suspended after person hit by train
Greater Anglia train services between Peterborough and the surrounding area are currently suspended after a person was hit by a train this afternoon (January 10).
The person involved was hit between Bury St Edmunds and Ely but the resulting Network Rail and emergency service presence has seen all lines blocked.
All services between Ipswich, Cambridge and Peterborough are currently suspended until further notice.
Customers have been advised that Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Cross Country trains between Peterborough and Cambridge and on Great Northern trains between Ely and Cambridge.
Several services out of Peterborough have either been cancelled or significantly delayed.
For information on individual services, visit: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/.
Details of the Delay Repay scheme can be found at www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay.
More as we have it.