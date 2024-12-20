Great festive Getaway: Congestion on the roads at Serpentine Green as people start driving home for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have been warned of ‘extreme congestion’ in Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the great Christmas getaway gets underway, residents are being warned of ‘extreme congestion’ in Peterborough.

Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads of the year as work and school breaks up for many people – with families travelling across the country to meet with loved ones – or pick up those last few bits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a warning of 'extreme congestion' on roads in Peterborough

Stagecoach buses have warned of ‘extreme congestion’ in the city, with many routes affected.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the extreme congestion in Peterborough especially around Serpentine Green we are experiencing delays to a lot our services .

“We will get to you as soon as we can .

“We are unable to serve from Drill Hall to Yaxley on the 5 please use London Road or the 5A.”