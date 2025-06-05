Repairs of safety barrier are needed between Boongate and Stanground

Heavy traffic is once again expected on the Frank Perkins Parkway this evening (Thursday, June 5) following a lorry crash earlier this week.

The crash happened on Tuesday evening, when the truck collided with the central reservation.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries in the incident – but the safety barrier was badly damaged.

The damaged barrier on the Frank Perkins Parkway

One lane has been closed on each side of the carriageway, and a 40mph speed limit has been imposed while repair works take place.

Unfortunately, this has led to long delays on the road, while surrounding routes have also been gridlocked as drivers look for an alternative way through.