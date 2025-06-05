Frank Perkins Parkway traffic jam building in Peterborough as barrier repair work continues

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Repairs of safety barrier are needed between Boongate and Stanground

Heavy traffic is once again expected on the Frank Perkins Parkway this evening (Thursday, June 5) following a lorry crash earlier this week.

The crash happened on Tuesday evening, when the truck collided with the central reservation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries in the incident – but the safety barrier was badly damaged.

The damaged barrier on the Frank Perkins ParkwayThe damaged barrier on the Frank Perkins Parkway
The damaged barrier on the Frank Perkins Parkway

One lane has been closed on each side of the carriageway, and a 40mph speed limit has been imposed while repair works take place.

Unfortunately, this has led to long delays on the road, while surrounding routes have also been gridlocked as drivers look for an alternative way through.

On Wednesday, Peterborough City Council said the repairs would take two to three days to complete.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice