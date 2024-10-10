Frank Perkins Parkway: Long delays on Peterborough road after five vehicle collision - police, fire and ambulance on scene

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:38 GMT
Police say a lamppost has been taken out in incident

There are long delays on the roads in Peterborough after a reported five vehicle collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Cambridgeshire Police, Fire and Rescue and ambulances are all on the scene near the Stanground turn off.

A police spokesperson said it was not know if there were any injuries – or how serious they were.

The spokesperson said lamppost has been taken out and Highways are there to remove that from the carriageway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

