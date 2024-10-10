Frank Perkins Parkway: Long delays on Peterborough road after five vehicle collision - police, fire and ambulance on scene
Police say a lamppost has been taken out in incident
There are long delays on the roads in Peterborough after a reported five vehicle collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.
Cambridgeshire Police, Fire and Rescue and ambulances are all on the scene near the Stanground turn off.
A police spokesperson said it was not know if there were any injuries – or how serious they were.
The spokesperson said lamppost has been taken out and Highways are there to remove that from the carriageway.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area