Four vehicle crash causes delays on A1 at Peterborough
There were delays on the A1 at Peterborough this morning after a four vehicle collision.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:37 am
The crash happened ata round 7.15am today on the northbound carriageway.
A Police spokesman said; ““We were called at 7.17am today (19 January) with reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Sibson.
“No injuries were reported, but the collision blocked the road.”
The road has now been cleared.