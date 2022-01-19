Four vehicle crash causes delays on A1 at Peterborough

There were delays on the A1 at Peterborough this morning after a four vehicle collision.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:37 am
Accident update

The crash happened ata round 7.15am today on the northbound carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police spokesman said; ““We were called at 7.17am today (19 January) with reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Sibson.

“No injuries were reported, but the collision blocked the road.”

The road has now been cleared.

Police