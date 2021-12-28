Flood alert issued for parts of the river Nene near Peterborough

The area covered by the Environment Agency alert.

Following recent heavy rain the alert was issued for the Middle Nene which stretches from Northamptonshire and includes Oundle and areas up to Wansford.

The alert said: “Over the last several days we have seen heavy rainfall in the Middle Nene area.

“This means that the River Nene and associated tributaries have risen and remain high, which has led to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river.

“River water levels are starting to come down but we expect them to remain high overnight.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn’t likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.