Final stage of major £6 million Fengate roadworks scheme in Peterborough to begin

The final stage of a major roadworks scheme in Fengate, Peterborough, will begin next week.

The junction of Edgerly Drain Road with Storeys Bar Road and Vicarage Farm Road will be enhanced as part of work by Peterborough City Council and Milestone Infrastructure, delivering benefits to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The final scheme will compliment the works already delivered in Oxney Road near Sainsburys, Junction 7 (Oxney Road/Eastfield Road) signalised junction and the Oxney Road/Newark Road junction that is nearing completion.

The works will begin on Monday

Works at Storeys Bar Road and Edgerly Drain Road include widening the junction to include a dedicated right hand turn lane on Storeys Bar Road, a shared use cycle and footway on Edgerly Drain Road, upgraded traffic signals to include toucan crossing facilities and carriageway resurfacing.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are fully committed to improving our city’s highways network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow. We also want to encourage active transport as part of our key goal to reducing carbon emissions across the city.

“This project will make a positive difference, not just for the Fengate area, but for our highways network as a whole and I look forward to seeing it completed.”

The works will commence on Monday 13 November and are programmed to be completed at the end of March 2024.