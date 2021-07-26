Fenland road closed after crash

The road is closed in both directions

Cambridegshire police said the A141 at Wyton near Huntingdon has been closed in both directions following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 8.18am to a report of a single vehicle collision with a telephone poll on the A141, Wyton. As a result the cables came down across both sides of the road causing a hazard which has resulted in the road closure in both directions.