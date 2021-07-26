Fenland road closed after crash
A road in the Fens has been closed after a crash this morning.
Cambridegshire police said the A141 at Wyton near Huntingdon has been closed in both directions following the incident.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 8.18am to a report of a single vehicle collision with a telephone poll on the A141, Wyton. As a result the cables came down across both sides of the road causing a hazard which has resulted in the road closure in both directions.
“The driver of the vehicle is currently being assessed but his injuries are not deemed life threatening at this time. We are working with the cable providers to make the road safe as soon as possible. In the meantime please avoid the area.”