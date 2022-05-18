An extensive work programme designed to improve to roads, pavements, street lighting, bridges and public transport in Peterborough is under way.

The enhancements, which also include pothole repairs, are part of Peterborough City Council’s Local Transport Programme of Work for 2022/23 which has recently been approved.

The programme is being funded by over £5 million from the Department for Transport (DfT) as well as corporate funding from the city council to ensure that a number of crucial highway schemes can be undertaken

A series of works will take place across the city

Councillor Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Commercial Strategy and Investments at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are fully committed to ensuring that our highways and transport systems are of an excellent standard. This extensive programme of works will result in many benefits for road and transport users, which I look forward to seeing over the next 12 months.”

The work is under way and includes the following schemes:

Bus stop upgrades including Real Time Passenger Information (RTPI) displays in locations across city as well as enhancements to Queensgate Bus Station Improvements to walking infrastructure – New footpaths are being progressed at Stanley Recreation Ground and Fletton Quays Traffic signal upgrades in Broadway and Eastfield Road along with refurbishments at the Newcombe Way / Bakewell Road junction Constructing a new electric substation in Car Haven Car Park to allow additional electric chargers to be installed. Carriageway re-surfacing and upgrades to several roads across the city. Pothole repairs and re-surfacing work in several locations Street lighting repairs and enhancements in several locations Design work to maintain Crescent and South Street bridges will be progressed A number of cycling schemes will also be designed and the Council is hoping to secure additional cycling funding this year from the Department for Transport to construct the Thorpe Wood cycleway initiative.

The schemes were chosen following inspections by highways and transport teams, as well as requests from members of the public, councillors and other stakeholders. Potential schemes are always assessed against recognised criteria and then prioritised for consideration.