Extended bus services and extra trips across Peterborough set to be introduced in September

Several bus routes across Peterborough are set to get extra trips and extended coverage because of updates to local services due to be introduced by the city’s biggest bus operator on Sunday, 1st September.

Stagecoach East’s 4 service will be extended from Parnell to Eye and Thorney every hour, on Monday to Saturday, including evenings. An hourly service will be introduced on Sunday to Eye.

Service 5A will see three further evening journeys, on Monday to Saturday, through to Manor Drive, with arrivals at Manor Drive at 18:55, 19:15 and 23:15.

Also, extra journeys will be added on the 31 and 33 services, with pick-ups at Amazon at 19:40, 21:40 and 23:40 (10 minutes later at McCains) on Monday to Saturday towards Whittlesey, and 20:24 and 22:24 from McCains to Peterborough, again on Monday to Saturday.

David Boden

For the Service 33, the 14:08 trip will be moved to 14:38 so it passes Sir Henry Smith College in Whittlesey at 15:15, after the school day ends at 15:00.

Meanwhile, frequency of the 904 service will be increased up to every 60 minutes on Monday to Friday. The service will continue to be operated by Dews Coaches on behalf of Stagecoach. Also, the timetable will now be coordinated with the AW1 in Alconbury, and there will be an additional trip on Saturdays.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East said: “We are very pleased to have been able to work with the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority to achieve these excellent outcomes for our customers.

"We always want to listen to the changing travel needs of our loyal customers, and of our elected officials, and these updates are the result of just that.

“The bus service is a vital facility for a dynamic city like Peterborough, so we are proud to be making it even easier for local people to get on board and get to work or out to meet friends and family."