Improvements are being made to the lines across Cambridgeshire.

Passengers travelling from Peterborough between Cambridge, Ely, Kings Lynn and Norwich have been asked to check their journey plans before travelling as major engineering and station construction work will affect most weekends from mid September to the end of November.

This autumn, construction work for the new Cambridge South station will continue, together with upgrading the track, signals and power systems between Shepreth branch junction and Cambridge station, to prepare for station opening next year.

To allow this work to continue, a series of autumn weekends will be needed when trains are not running to allow engineers to safely work on, and next to the mainline.

Cambridge South station under construction.

Separately, weekend engineering work will also be taking place north of Cambridge to renew signalling equipment, strengthen bridge structures around Ely and Manea, improving drainage, and general track maintenance work.

Weekend services between Cambridge and Ely north junction and on the lines to Peterborough, Kings Lynn and Norwich will be affected on the following dates:

- Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September

- Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September

- Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October

- Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October

- Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October

Passengers travelling via Ely and Cambridge on these weekends during the autumn are encouraged to check journey plans before travelling with National Rail Enquiries or their train operators, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, Cross Country, and East Midlands Railway.

A rail replacement bus services will be operating on these dates to allow passengers to complete their journeys.

Lawrence Bowman, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “There is a huge amount of work being done on the railway in Cambridgeshire this autumn to give our customers a safe and reliable railway.

“It can be disruptive for weekend passengers that this work can only be done while trains are not running for the safety of our engineers, so I want to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this important work over the autumn months.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Network Rail will be carrying out large projects which are very important to the railway this autumn.

“A rail replacement service will run while these works take place, and passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow more time for their journey.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”

Chris Fowler, network operations and performance director for Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Thameslink and Great Northern trains, said: “We also thank our customers for their understanding while Network Rail progress these major projects, which will be of huge benefit to local communities and economies.

"With Great Northern and Thameslink services affected on several weekends in September, October and November, and replacement buses running on some routes, it’s essential that our customers plan ahead, allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, and double check before they set off.”