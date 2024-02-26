News you can trust since 1948
Drivers warned of closures on Nene Parkway in Peterborough starting tonight

Carriageway resurfacing taking place this week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT
Drivers are being warned of a series of road closures taking place on the Nene Parkway in Peterborough this week.

The road will be closed between Junction 31 (Morley Way) and Junction 3 (Fletton Parkway) from 8pm until 6am from tonight until Friday, March 1.

The closures are in place to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

Other road closures are being carried out across Peterborough to deal with potholes at the moment.

Diversions will be signed on site

