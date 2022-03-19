The roundup includes a high-speed Lamborghini crash in Peterborough, a drug-fuelled wreckage and an overweight vehicle seized without insurance.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 16/03/22
The driver involved in this single vehicle collision failed a drugs wipe for cannabis and was arrested by officers before being taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
2. 15/03/22
This Lamborghini crash happened at around 5.10pm on Bourges Boulevard approaching the Mayors Walk/Bright Street roundabout. The incident was caught on dashcam, with the footage showing the Lamborghini undertaking a car moments before the collision occurred. The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Photo: Reader supplied
3. 16/03/22
This vehicle was stopped and found to be overweight on the A1M in Sawtry. Further enquiries revealed it was also being driven without insurance and the driver was reported. The vehicle was seized and prohibited from moving until the excess weight was offloaded.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit
4. 13/03/22
Officers received reports of this driver veering all over the road. The vehicle was followed by a concerned driver where it eventually got stuck on a grass verge. The driver blew over the limit at the roadside and was arrested but failed to provide in custody.
Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit