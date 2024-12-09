Drivers reprieved after 'software issue' leads to incorrect parking tickets being issued at Peterborough centre

Business owners were concerned about the issue driving away trade.

Drivers who had incorrectly received parking tickets for parking at the Paston Centre in Peterborough have been reprieved after the tickets were cancelled.

ParkMaven, which manages the car park, has admitted that an issue with their cameras have led to a number of drivers receiving parking fines despite not violating the car park’s rule of 90 minutes free parking.

Business owners at the centre had raised serious concerns after noticing their takings drop as residents were detered by the fear of picking up a fine.

Paul Bristow and Alex Rafiq with business owners at the Chadburn Centre.

A spokesperson for ParkMaven said: “There was an issue with the software which has now been resolved.

"The camera was incorrectly picking up vehicles that returned to the car park the next day/s and was not logging them out on the initial visit resulting in tickets being issued.

"I completely understand the frustration that this has caused, and any fines issued due to the technical issue have already been cancelled.”

Anybody who still has an active fine can appeal the decision directly with ParkMaven by emailing [email protected] or by getting in touch with ward councillor Alex Rafiq.

Cllr Rafiq has said that we will continue to pish for a full resolution to the issue as he wants to see anyone who has paid the fine to be refunded.

He said: “I have been assured that these tickets have been cancelled and that’s great but we now need to focus on getting the same result for residents that have paid the ticket out of error & also a few residents that have received Bailiff letters instead of the car park fine as I want these refunded & cancelled also.”