Driver suffers minor injuries after parkway collision in Peterborough

The incident happened at just before 11am on Sunday, along The Serpentine and close to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.50am yesterday (24 October) with reports of a collision on the Fletton Parkway (A1139) near Hampton.

“A Citroen DS3 had collided with the barriers. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.