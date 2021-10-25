Driver suffers minor injuries after parkway collision in Peterborough
A driver has suffered minor injuries after colliding with the barriers on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough yesterday morning (October 24).
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:49 pm
The incident happened at just before 11am on Sunday, along The Serpentine and close to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.
The driver was treated for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.50am yesterday (24 October) with reports of a collision on the Fletton Parkway (A1139) near Hampton.
“A Citroen DS3 had collided with the barriers. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
“Paramedics attended the scene and the driver was treated for minor injuries.”