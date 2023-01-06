Driver stopped and reported in Peterborough after spilling tyres into the road
Police described the incident as a “collision waiting to happen.”
A driver has been reported for five driving offences and had his vehicle seized after committing a number of driving offences.
Officers in Peterborough stopped the van and its trailer along Maskew Avenue at around 1:30pm on Tuesday (January 3) and escorted it to a safe place.
Tyres were spilling out into the road and a man in his 30 was reported for driving a vehicle with a dangerous and insecure load, having faulty lights, having no number plate, having a defective wing mirror and not using a tachograph.
The faults on the vehicle will need to be repaired before it is released.