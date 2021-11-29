Diversion in place at Peterborough level crossing for improvement works this weekend

Bainton Level Crossing.

From Saturday (December 4) to Tuesday (December 7), engineers will replace the barriers and some of the equipment with new, modern versions at Bainton level crossing in Helpston.

This is with the purpose of improving reliability and to make sure it remains fit for purpose for years to come.

The work, which follows similar improvements at Bainton Green level crossing earlier this month, will create a more resilient railway and mean that the crossing can continue to be used safely and reliably. It will also reduce the amount of maintenance and disruption required in future.

To allow the work to install the barriers to take place safely, the section of Tallington Road at the crossing will be closed from 6pm on Saturday until the work completes at 6:30am on Tuesday.

During this time, a clearly signposted diversion route will be in place for drivers. This work will not impact on train services.

Stewart Bewick, Project Manager for Network Rail, said: “This vital work to upgrade the barriers at Bainton level crossing will make sure it remains reliable for train services and for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Along with the upgrades at Bainton Green level crossing, the work will improve safety and reduce disruption for people in the community.