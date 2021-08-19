Disruption on railways set to last ‘a few days’ after train hits tractor

The scene of the collision. Picture: Network Rail

The incident happened at the Kisbeys level crossing on Middle Road, March at about 9.10am.

The freight train collided with a tractor at the crossing. The train driver was injured, but did not need hospital treatment. Three wagons derailed as a result of the impact.

The line between Whittlesea station and March station has been closed since the collision - and now East Midlands Railway has said there will be disruption into the weekend.

A spokesman said: “Trains are likely to be affected for the next few days.

“At present we have no estimate of when the incident is likely to be cleared, however we are expecting this disruption to last for the rest of the day and also tomorrow. We are currently planning to run an amended timetable whilst this disruption continues.”

There are a number of routes that are available to train passengers who need to travel between Peterborough and Ely.

For more information visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/line-closed-between-peterborough-and-ely