Disruption on railways set to last ‘a few days’ after train hits tractor
Disruption on railways around Peterborough is set to last a number of days after a train hit a tractor near March this morning.
The incident happened at the Kisbeys level crossing on Middle Road, March at about 9.10am.
The freight train collided with a tractor at the crossing. The train driver was injured, but did not need hospital treatment. Three wagons derailed as a result of the impact.
The line between Whittlesea station and March station has been closed since the collision - and now East Midlands Railway has said there will be disruption into the weekend.
A spokesman said: “Trains are likely to be affected for the next few days.
“At present we have no estimate of when the incident is likely to be cleared, however we are expecting this disruption to last for the rest of the day and also tomorrow. We are currently planning to run an amended timetable whilst this disruption continues.”
There are a number of routes that are available to train passengers who need to travel between Peterborough and Ely.
For more information visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/line-closed-between-peterborough-and-ely