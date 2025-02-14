Disruption on railways between Peterborough and London Kings Cross this morning

Disruption expected through this morning

Residents are being warned of disruption on train services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross this morning.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “We regret to inform you that there's been an incident on the railway between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Peterborough Railway Station

"You can use your ticket on the following train companies at no extra cost:

“Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester

“Trans Pennine Express Express Trains between Manchester, Leeds, York and Newcastle.

“Northern between Leeds, Manchester and Doncaster

“East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras, Leicester and Sheffield.

“Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Peterborough.

“And Great Northern Rail and Thames Link Rail between London Kings Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough.”

The LNER spokesperson added: “LNER works closely with The Samaritans and The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or any other, there is always someone to talk to.

"You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone.

“The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58 , or 0808 802 58 58 in London. You can also visit their website http://thecalmzone.net for confidential Webchat.”