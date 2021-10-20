Disruption on railways around Peterborough this weekend
There will be disruption on the railways around Peterborough this weekend.
A bus replacement service will be in operation on Saturday and Sunday between Peterborough and Ely to allow engineering works to take place.
A number of other routes will also be affected, and passengers are being urged to check weekend timetables before they travel.
For more information visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/changes-to-train-times/buses-replace-trains-between-ely-and-peterborough-on-1