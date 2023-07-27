There are significant delays on Town Bridge this morning (July 27) due to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Hawksbill Way, close to the junction with London Road and is causing long queues on the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital.

Delays on Town Bridge have been reported throughout Thursday morning (July 27).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.22am today (July 27) with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Hawksbill Way, Peterborough.

“Police and ambulance attended and one person has been taken to hospital.”

The latest update from the AA traffic reads: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A605 Oundle Road Northbound at A15 London Road (Town Bridge Traffic Lights)”