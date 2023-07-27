News you can trust since 1948
Delays reported on Town Bridge as driver taken to hospital following crash

Traffic has been moving slowly on Town Bridge in the centre of Peterborough this morning.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read

There are significant delays on Town Bridge this morning (July 27) due to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Hawksbill Way, close to the junction with London Road and is causing long queues on the bridge.

Police have confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital.

Delays on Town Bridge have been reported throughout Thursday morning (July 27).
Delays on Town Bridge have been reported throughout Thursday morning (July 27).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.22am today (July 27) with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Hawksbill Way, Peterborough.

“Police and ambulance attended and one person has been taken to hospital.”

The latest update from the AA traffic reads: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A605 Oundle Road Northbound at A15 London Road (Town Bridge Traffic Lights)”

More as we have it.

