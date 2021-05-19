Delays on parkway in Peterborough after lorry collides with barrier and sheds load
There are delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this afternoon after a lorry collided with the central reservation and shed its load.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:19 pm
Police were called at 12.52pm today (19 May) with reports of a collision involving a HGV on the Frank Perkins Parkway between Eastfield and Parnwell.
A police spokesman said: “The HGV collided with the central reservation and shed its load.
“Recovery of the vehicle is underway and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Details of any injuries are unclear.”