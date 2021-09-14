Delays on Nene Parkway in Peterborough as police clear road following collision

Nene Parkway.

A tweet from Cambridgeshire Police at 12:35pm said: “Nene Parkway closed from A47 in order to clear road. Avoid area until further notice.”

Since then, one lane has reopened after police arrived on the scene to find that a car had collided with a barrier along the stretch of road.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.19pm today (September 14) with reports a car had hit a barrier on the Nene Parkway in Peterborough.

“The incident, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa, happened close to the roundabout linking the road to the Soke Parkway (A47).

“No injuries have been reported, but the road was closed while recovery of the vehicle took place and debris was cleared. One lane has now reopened.