Delays expected on main route between Peterborough and Whittlesey this weekend

Roadworks

Beams will be lifted into place as part of the King’s Dyke scheme throughout tomorrow afternoon, leading to a number of short closures of the A605.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A605 will be temporarily blocked on six occasions for approximately 10 minutes as the beams are transported.

The first will be moved at approximately 2pm with the final beam to be moved by around 7pm. The beam lifts are scheduled to take place from 3pm to 8pm.