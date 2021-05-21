Delays expected on main route between Peterborough and Whittlesey this weekend
There are delays expected on the main road between Peterborough and Whittlesey tomorrow (Saturday) for vital works to take place as works on a railway bridge take place.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 1:10 pm
Beams will be lifted into place as part of the King’s Dyke scheme throughout tomorrow afternoon, leading to a number of short closures of the A605.
The A605 will be temporarily blocked on six occasions for approximately 10 minutes as the beams are transported.
The first will be moved at approximately 2pm with the final beam to be moved by around 7pm. The beam lifts are scheduled to take place from 3pm to 8pm.
There will be manual traffic management using stop-go signs to ensure as little disruption caused as possible.