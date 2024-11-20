Crash closed David's Lane in Werrington Peterborough causing long rush hour delays
Collision happened at 7am
David’s Lane in Werrington was shut this morning after an early collision.
Emergency services were called at 7am today – and the crash caused delays into rush hour.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am today (Wednesday) with reports of a two-vehicle collision on David’s Lane, Werrington. An ambulance attended, but no serious injuries were reported.”