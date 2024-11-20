Crash closed David's Lane in Werrington Peterborough causing long rush hour delays

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
Collision happened at 7am

David’s Lane in Werrington was shut this morning after an early collision.

Emergency services were called at 7am today – and the crash caused delays into rush hour.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am today (Wednesday) with reports of a two-vehicle collision on David’s Lane, Werrington. An ambulance attended, but no serious injuries were reported.”

