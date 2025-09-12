Council still yet to make a decision over free parking plans for Peterborough
The idea was one of the cornerstones of the manifesto for Paul Bristow in his ultimately successful bid to become Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that Mr Bristow had hoped to have options put on the table by the city council by the end of August or start of September as plans would need to be put into the Combined Authority’s budget in the late autumn.
The plans have been drawn up to encourage more visitors and to support retail and hospitality but would need sign-off from the council, as it owns many of the city centre car parks.
When asked, the council said that it was continuing to discuss options. A spokesperson said: “Our officers are continuing to discuss ways that we can improve our parking offer and plan to meet with members shortly to consult further.
“As previously stated, any future changes to parking policy, such as the Mayor's proposal, would have to take our financial position into account and be subject to agreement from all members.”
Mr Bristow has previously asserted that the council would be ‘unwise’ to reject his plans, stating that: “If they choose not to pursue it, that is entirely their own affair, but what they’re actually doing is giving away money which I would provide and it would ensure opportunities for the city. I think that would be a very unwise move on their part.
"I actually want the council to be my partners in delivery for this promise. It’d be as much their achievement as it would be mine, and that’s why I want to work with them.
“If they say no, then we’re going to have to look perhaps to some other partners on how we can fulfil that promise for free parking, because I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I promised free parking and that’s what I’m going to deliver.”