Council steps in to make urgent repairs to Wisbech road

Cromwell Road is the responsibility of Tesco but Cambridgeshire County Council have stepped in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Highways will be repairing potholes and rutting on Cromwell Road in Wisbech from Friday evening (June 6).

This section of road lies outside Tesco and falls under their responsibility, although to date the issue has not been resolved by Tesco but they are now programming a permanent repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council will be delivering urgent temporary works due to concerns about the safety of this road.

Cromwell Road, Wisbech.

The work will be done overnight from 9pm on Friday evening under temporary traffic lights and will be completed by Saturday morning.

Cllr Alex Beckett, Chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “There has been an issue with this location, relating to a Section 278 agreement with Tesco, which hasn’t been resolved for a number of years.

“Currently, Tesco is responsible for the maintenance of this junction, and it is important that Tesco meets its obligations to their customers and road users. Our highways development team are working with them to bring the site up to standard, so it can then be handed over to us, as the highway authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, the road is now in a state where we’re concerned, so we’ll be temporarily fixing the road tonight until Tesco schedule the full works. We will be reclaiming our costs from Tesco for this.

“We’re carrying out the works overnight and using temporary traffic lights to minimise the disruption as we’re aware there are other roadworks nearby.”