New barriers will mean that buses can no longer access the Peterborough One site.

Bus services will be re-routed away from the Peterborough One Retail Park due to new barriers installed at the site.

The Stagecoach number 37 service, which runs between Peterborough and Spalding, will no longer call at the retail park on Eye Road, just off the Paston Parkway.

The service stopped on Sunday (November 3) after new height-restriction barriers were installed in the car park.

The Blue Diamond Garden Centre at Peterborough One Retail Park.

The nearest bus stops are now the ones located either side of the A15, just before the Eye roundabout.

An announcement from Stagecoach said: “Our Service 27, which runs between Peterborough and Spalding, will no longer serve the Peterborough One Retail Park from Sunday November 3.

"This is due to the introduction of new barriers at the retail park that mean that buses cannot access the site.

"Customers wishing to travel to the retail park can board and alight at the bus stops and Eye Road, at the entrance on the site.”

One of the new height restriction barrier at Peterborough One Retail Park.

Some residents have been left unhappy at the situation which many say has made the centre, which includes stores such as Blue Diamond Garden Centre, Pets Corner, Regatta and MyBaby Ltd, more inaccessible.

One resident commented: “This move is a shame, it means that we can no longer access Blue Diamond and the surrounding shops as we don’t drive.”

Another said: "This is a thoughtless move and shows total disregard for bus users, pedestrians, shoppers and workers!

"Pedestrian access needs serious improvement from the bus stops on the main road.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough One to seek further clarification over the instillation of the barriers.

Further but times and details can be found at www.stagecoachbus.com/timetables.