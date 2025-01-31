Closure on Lincoln Road in Werrington to last another week as Anglian Water repair water main leak in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 16:27 BST
Section of road closed between Greenacres and Priors Gate

A section of Lincoln Road in Peterborough is set to remain closed for another week as engineers fix a water main in the area.

The road has been closed in Werrington between Greenacres and Priors Gate by Anglian Water.

A spokesperson said while customers’ supply had not been impacted, the main was a large one, which is why the work was taking so long.

The road is set to be closed for another week

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently repairing a leak on a water main on Lincoln Road in Werrington. In order to keep our people and other road users safe while we work, we’ve closed a small section of Lincoln Road between Greenacres and Priors Gate. We’d like to thank everyone in Werrington for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”

