Closure of busy Fletton High Street in Peterborough to last another week

A busy road in Peterborough will be closed for another week while gas works take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent are replacing old iron gas pipes on Fletton High Street with plastic ones being installed in their place.

As a result, the street is closed to traffic- with diversion routes put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure started earlier this week – and is scheduled to last until Wednesday, July 25.

Gas works are taking place on Fletton High Street

Bus services have been re-routed, and a spokesperson for Stagecoach said that during the closure “we will not serve London Road and Fletton High Street. Due to the diversion we will serve all stops on Fletton Avenue.”

A spokesman for Cadent said: "We’re committed to upgrading the gas infrastructure across the UK. We have started work in High Street, Fletton, to replace ageing iron gas pipes with new plastic ones which will futureproof our network and allow us to keep the gas flowing.

“We work closely with the council and local Highways Authority to find the best possible diversion, but we must ensure that any route is suitable for all traffic. Sometimes this means that the diversion can appear longer but that is to ensure traffic continues to flow without causing any further disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this particular programme of work, the diversion route - which is clearly signposted - goes along London Road, Fletton Avenue and Whittlesey Road.

“We appreciate that there is never a good time to have a road closure in place, but this was vital so that work can be carried out as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We’d like to thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience throughout these essential works.

"If you smell gas, please act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999*. Please do not assume it is related to this work. It may not be and needs to be checked out.”