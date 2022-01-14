Closure in place as next stage of improvement works on troubled Peterborough route begins
Closures will be in place from today (January 14) as the next stage of improvement on a troubled Peterborough route begins.
Works are continuing to increase the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn which, once completed, is aimed to ease congestion and cope with increasing traffic levels in the area.
From today until Monday (January 17), the A141 March Road will be closed from the Guyhirn roundabout south to the A605 between 8pm and 6am.
The same closure will be in place on Friday January 21 to Monday January 24 between 8pm and 6am.
Northbound traffic will take the A605 westbound through Whittlesey towards Peterborough, then take the A1139 and the A15 north to pass Peterborough, and then the A47 eastbound through Thorney to reach the Guyhirn roundabout. Southbound traffic will follow this diversion route in reverse.
A spokesperson from National Highways said: “While we try to minimise any disruption and noise from our works, there may be some unavoidable noise such as reversing bleepers on vehicles.
“If you are a resident and need access to and from your property, please speak to the operative at the closure point and they will escort you to your home.”