A bus lane has been blocked following a collision between a bus and a car.

Emergency services were called at 11.49am following the incident in Goodwin Walk, Werrington

There are no details of injuries suffered.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Due to an road traffic collision, we will be unable able to serve the stop after Werrington centre only.

"Our service will divert around the collision area and resume normal service from Hodgson Avenue.”

The incident happened this afternoon.