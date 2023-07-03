Calls for more one way streets near Peterborough city centre
There have been calls for a number of streets near Peterborough city centre to be made one way in a bid to improve traffic flow in the area.
Plans have been announced for Alma Road, St. Martins Street, Oxford Road, and Stone Lane, with discussions now ongoing with the city council as to the viability of the proposals.
It is hoped that the plans would improve traffic flow on Dogsthorpe Road and in the surrounding area, a regular congestion hot-spot, especially during rush hour.
Residents raised the issue ahead of the local elections in May – and while it is not known when the proposals might be given the green light, initial discussions have been labelled as ‘positive,’ and it is hoped that the scheme get the go ahead in the next few months.
Park Ward councillor Muhammad Asif, who is one of the councillors behind the plans, said residents living in the affected areas would be consulted over the proposals.
He said : “The need for a one-way system in Park Ward arose due to a long-standing traffic flow issue, particularly during busy periods. This concern was brought to our attention by residents while we were canvassing for the elections. In response, we have proposed the implementation of a one-way system on the following roads: Alma Road, St. Martins Street, Oxford Road, and Stone Lane. The primary objective behind this proposal is to improve traffic flow on Dogsthorpe Road.
“We have engaged in discussions with council officers regarding the feasibility of this suggestion. While initial indications from the council officers have been positive, we are still awaiting confirmation and further details regarding the viability and potential implementation timeframe.
“Once we receive the necessary information from the council officers, we will be in a better position to provide a clearer timeline for the implementation of the one-way system. Additionally, we will actively seek the opinions and feedback of the residents to ensure their views are considered in the decision-making process.”