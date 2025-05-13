Busy Peterborough road to close for surface works

Access may be restricted at times

A busy road in Peterborough will close for three days to allow for surface improvement works to be carried out.

Hodgson Avenue in Werrington will shut on Wednesday, May 14 and re-open on Friday, May 16, with works taking place between 8am and 5pm each day.

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that access will be maintained for residents and a diversion route will be signed on-site.

Similar works will also take place on nearby roads Twelvetree Avenue (from May 16 to 19) and Goodwin Walk (from May 16 to 20).

A letter sent out by the council’s highway services, which was shared by Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice, notes that the work will be carried out in phases to reduce disruption.

It states: “The surface treatment that we will be using on the above sites is known as Grip Fibre and this is a nationally used surface treatment.

“Grip Fibre will seal the existing road surface and extend the life of carriageway.”

The highway team warned that the surface treatment is weather dependent and said: “If we are unable to carry out the works we shall leave the road open until such a time as we are able to carry out the works on site.”

The letter also warned that there may be occasions where the workers need to restrict access due to the location of equipment and curing of the material when it’s laid.

Residents are urged to check the Stagecoach website for any changes to bus routes during the works.