Buses to replace trains between Peterborough and Norwich this weekend

Bus services will replace trains between Peterborough and Norwich this weekend due to engineering works.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:02 pm
Peterborough Railway Station

The works are taking place between Peterborough and Ely, and will cause disruption all weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, trains will be replaced by buses between Peterborough and Norwich.

On Sunday, buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Ely.

Passengers who need to travel over the weekend are urged to check before they set off.

For more information visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/changes-to-train-times/amended-service-between-peterborough-and-ely-norwich-on