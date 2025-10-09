Buses to replace trains between Peterborough and Ely and Norwich

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
Major engineering works on the railways will mean there will be a bus replacement service between Peterborough and Ely and Norwich this weekend (October 11 and 12).

All lines between Peterborough and the two cities will be closed all weekend, causing the disruption.

Services affected include the CrossCountry trains between Birmingham New Street and Cambridge / Stansted Airport, East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich and Greater Anglia between Peterborough and Ipswich / Colchester.

A rail replacement bus service will run non-stop between Peterborough and Norwich.

There will be major disruption on services to and from Peterborough this weekendplaceholder image
Your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on CrossCounty and Greater Anglia rail replacement bus services calling at March, Ely and Thetford.

For more details, visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations/buses-replace-trains-between-peterborough-and-ely-norwich-1

