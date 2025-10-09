Buses to replace trains between Peterborough and Ely and Norwich

Major engineering works on the railways will mean there will be a bus replacement service between Peterborough and Ely and Norwich this weekend (October 11 and 12).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lines between Peterborough and the two cities will be closed all weekend, causing the disruption.

Services affected include the CrossCountry trains between Birmingham New Street and Cambridge / Stansted Airport, East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich and Greater Anglia between Peterborough and Ipswich / Colchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rail replacement bus service will run non-stop between Peterborough and Norwich.

There will be major disruption on services to and from Peterborough this weekend

Your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on CrossCounty and Greater Anglia rail replacement bus services calling at March, Ely and Thetford.

For more details, visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations/buses-replace-trains-between-peterborough-and-ely-norwich-1