Buses to replace trains between Peterborough and Ely and Norwich
All lines between Peterborough and the two cities will be closed all weekend, causing the disruption.
Services affected include the CrossCountry trains between Birmingham New Street and Cambridge / Stansted Airport, East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich and Greater Anglia between Peterborough and Ipswich / Colchester.
A rail replacement bus service will run non-stop between Peterborough and Norwich.
Your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on CrossCounty and Greater Anglia rail replacement bus services calling at March, Ely and Thetford.