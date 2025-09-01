Bus prices to rise in Peterborough as Stagecoach seeks to keep services 'financially sustainable'

The operates has said that is has made the decision to ensure that services across Cambridgeshire ‘remain financially sustainable.’

There have been no changes to the types of tickers offered.

Existing ticket holders can continue to travel until their ticket expires.

New prices (previous price in brackets):

Day Rider: Adult- £6.50 (£6), Youth- £4.60 (£4.20).

Flexi 5 (A bundle of 5 Day Riders)- Adult- £26 (£24), Youth- £18.40 (£16.80).

Flexi 10 (A bundle of 10 Day Riders)- Adult £45.50 (£42), Youth- £32.20 (£29.40).

7-Day MegaRider- Adult- £26 £24), Youth £18.40 (£16.80).

28-Day MegaRider- Adult- £90 (£82), Youth- £63 (£57).

There is also a Peterborough MegaRider Xtra- a monthly ticket available to smartcard holders for £90 a month via direct debit. The price for an annual Youth student ticket has also risen from £550 to £585.

Stagecoach has said: “We're introducing new fares across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Peterborough from Sunday August 31, 2025. These changes are necessary to ensure that bus services remain financially sustainable.

"We'll continue to offer the same ticket types, but at slightly different prices. Multi-journey tickets continue to offer great value unlimited travel from just £3.21 a day.”

For a detailed overview of all prices across the network and region, visit the Stagecoach website.

1 . Queensgate bus station PSI_bus_station PSI bus station Queensgate bus station. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales