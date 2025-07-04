Bus fare cap in Peterborough rises to £2.50
The fare cap for all bus journeys in Peterborough has risen.
Previously, the cap was £2 but as of the month of July, this has risen to £2.50.
This fare cap will be in effect across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
After the Government increased national fare cap to £3 from January 1, 2025, the Combined Authority kept fares capped at £2 in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough until the end of June.
The authority has now made the decision to up this to £2.50.
The estimated cost to keep the fares at £2 between December and March 2025 was £3million.