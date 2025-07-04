Bus fare cap in Peterborough rises to £2.50

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST
The fare cap for all bus journeys in Peterborough has risen.

Previously, the cap was £2 but as of the month of July, this has risen to £2.50.

This fare cap will be in effect across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the Government increased national fare cap to £3 from January 1, 2025, the Combined Authority kept fares capped at £2 in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough until the end of June.

The authority has now made the decision to up this to £2.50.

The estimated cost to keep the fares at £2 between December and March 2025 was £3million.

Related topics:PeterboroughGovernmentCambridgeshire
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice