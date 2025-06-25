Burst water main means temporary traffic lights on roundabout near Peterborough City Hospital to remain in place until Friday

Temporary traffic lights at a busy Peterborough roundabout will remain in place until Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lights, placed on the roundabout at Bretton Way/Bretton Gate/Katharine Way, were installed earlier this week following a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesperson confirmed repairs were still taking place at the site – and said: “We’re hoping to be finished and remove the temporary lights by Friday, all being well.”

Drone pilot Jim Mack used his eye in the sky to take pictures of the work taking place.